Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $159.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.74.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $151.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average of $175.77. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,163 shares of company stock valued at $25,361,647. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 71,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 315,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

