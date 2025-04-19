CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $117.45 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,229,000 after buying an additional 245,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,390,000 after purchasing an additional 605,403 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.