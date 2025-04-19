Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in WEX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price objective on WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $235.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $171.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

