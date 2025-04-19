Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 6,757 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

