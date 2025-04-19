Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 7,907.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LADR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

View Our Latest Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.