Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

