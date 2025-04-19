Cerity Partners LLC Buys 16,160 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 525,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 160,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.68. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,294. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

