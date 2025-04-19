Cerity Partners LLC Buys 16,250 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,535,000 after acquiring an additional 362,851 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 256,049 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 4.7 %

PDEC stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

