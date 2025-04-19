Cerity Partners LLC Buys 20,273 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Sirius XM by 8,394.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

