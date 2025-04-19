Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,085 SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XNTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,115,000 after buying an additional 47,620 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $177.86 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $159.43 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.27.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

