Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 80,155 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,036,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,299,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,340,000 after purchasing an additional 167,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.08.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million.

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.