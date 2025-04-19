Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $62,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Crocs by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 966,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after buying an additional 270,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Up 2.3 %

CROX opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

