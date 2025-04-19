Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Deluxe worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $220,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Deluxe by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,695,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 3,926 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Performance

DLX stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $650.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

