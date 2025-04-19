Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LZB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.31.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

