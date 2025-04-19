Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $6,433,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CF opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.