Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HR shares. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.85. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

