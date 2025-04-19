Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWY opened at $199.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.00 and its 200-day moving average is $227.06. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

