Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,558,000 after buying an additional 177,551 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Glj Research increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

