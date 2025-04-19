Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,958 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Up 2.2 %

TEF stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.43. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile



Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

