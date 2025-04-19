Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 271.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,908,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,289,000 after purchasing an additional 415,586 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $8,914,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,485,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 371,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,362,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

