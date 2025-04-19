Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,027,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,298,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,077,170. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,904. The trade was a 61.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $275.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.51 and its 200 day moving average is $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.77 and a 52 week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

