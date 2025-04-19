Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

