Cerity Partners LLC Has $955,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 436.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 406,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 326,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,529,000 after purchasing an additional 76,204 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Science Applications International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,117 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garth Graham acquired 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.75 per share, with a total value of $25,101.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,813.25. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.