Cerity Partners LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Open Text by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,308,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,670,000 after buying an additional 389,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Open Text by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,994,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,549 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,504,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $93,216,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,279,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,515 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX opened at $25.51 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Open Text

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.