Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DXC Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 32,842 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

