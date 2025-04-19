Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

