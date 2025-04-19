Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 161,035 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Gentherm worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $750.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

