Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

