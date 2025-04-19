Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,923 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,995,000 after purchasing an additional 863,306 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 281,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 223,646 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $86.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

