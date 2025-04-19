Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of NICE by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.71.
NICE Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $149.75 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $231.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.
NICE Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
