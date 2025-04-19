Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,055,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,041,000 after buying an additional 358,909 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 4,757.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,913 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Core & Main news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,282.64. This trade represents a 57.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,977.60. The trade was a 91.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,152. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $62.15.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.
