Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CBIZ by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $90.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

