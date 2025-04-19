Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

FRPT opened at $77.57 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.90 and a 12 month high of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

