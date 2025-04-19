Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,372 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $3,431,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,310,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. The trade was a 2.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

