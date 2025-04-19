Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 174.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

