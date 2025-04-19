Cerity Partners LLC Sells 256 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 9.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 223,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

