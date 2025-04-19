Cerity Partners LLC Sells 29,928 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,928 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Ball by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 284,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 523,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Ball by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

