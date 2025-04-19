Cerity Partners LLC Sells 39,420 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,420 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $601,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

