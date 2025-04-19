Cerity Partners LLC Sells 58,027 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,027 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. CL King raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

