Cerity Partners LLC Sells 59,132 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,132 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Blade Air Mobility worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

