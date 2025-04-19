Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.24 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

