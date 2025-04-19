Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,011 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Upwork by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UPWK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $56,410.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,551.15. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $341,120.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,275,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,590.45. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,365 shares of company stock worth $3,050,760. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.