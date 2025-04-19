Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Earns Outperform Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington reiterated an Overweight rating and $92 target. Ahead of earnings, he highlighted Schwab’s earnings model and positive impact of rising cash allocations.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $9,211,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.