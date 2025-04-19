Citigroup Cuts Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $11.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $536.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,738,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $16,324,618.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,469,698 shares in the company, valued at $88,920,464.22. This trade represents a 22.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308 over the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,083,000 after acquiring an additional 78,985 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

