Citigroup Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $174.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $188.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.79.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

DLR stock opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.79. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,446,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.