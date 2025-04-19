Citigroup’s (C) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $83.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on C. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.