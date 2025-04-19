CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 962.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CleanSpark stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $95,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at $32,551,228.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

