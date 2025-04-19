DA Davidson Estimates Adobe’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Adobe in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software company will post earnings of $16.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADBE. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $348.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.43. Adobe has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

