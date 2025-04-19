DA Davidson Has Bearish Forecast for Braze FY2026 Earnings

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Braze in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Braze’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Braze alerts:

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $29.21 on Thursday. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 236.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 9,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 8,436.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,609.70. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 248,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,989.02. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,581. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.