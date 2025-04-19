DA Davidson Has Negative Outlook for Shopify FY2026 Earnings

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.94.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 64.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

